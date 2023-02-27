EBENSBURG, Pa. – Nigel Lomax, 28, entered a guilty plea to seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance, three counts of possession with intent to deliver, one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of corrupt organizations and one count of criminal use of a communication facility before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein Monday.
He was sentenced to four to eight years in a state correctional institute.
Lomax was arrested after authorities raided properties in April and June on McCabe Street in Johnstown’s Prospect section and on Adams Street in downtown Johnstown.
Authorities allegedly seized 49.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 192.6 grams of suspected powder cocaine at the Adams Street property.
There allegedly were 93.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.4 grams of suspected bulk heroin/fentanyl and 22.6 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl at the McCabe Street property .
Original charges were filed against Gary Love, 25; Lomax; and Kahseem Jackson, 32, all of Philadelphia, after search warrants were executed on April 20. Those were withdrawn before new charges were filed against all four on Tuesday in accordance with a grand jury presentment.
As part of his sentence, Lomax is to consume no drugs, submit to random testing, conduct 40 hours of community service and maintain employment.
