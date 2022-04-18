EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man facing federal drug charges was sentenced in Cambria County court Monday, after he was accused of writing thousands of dollars in bad checks to numerous businesses in Cambria County.
Shawn Michael Howard, 47, was sentenced to 12 to 60 months in state prison on multiple counts of bad checks and theft by deception.
He was also ordered to pay over roughly $3,500 in restitution with the final number to be calculated by the District Attorney’s Office.
In June, Howard bought a generator on June 22 at Pristow’s Sales & Service, in Stony- creek Township from a Chase Bank checking account that had been closed, according to a criminal complaint.
In July, he wrote five checks on July 25 and 26 for $2,317.38 to purchase beer and cigarettes at D&J’s Beer and Tobacco, 1238 Scalp Ave., from a closed Chase Bank account, according to a second criminal complaint filed by Richland Township police.
Howard faces criminal charges in at least two other cases.
Richland Township police charged Howard with six counts each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property, accusing him of using a Best Window & Door Co. business account at Lowe’s on Solomon Run Road.
The owner of Best Window & Door Co. identified six unauthorized purchases at Lowe’s totaling $4,708.68 from May 1 to May 13.
Howard was one of 31 people named in a federal indictment on Aug. 12, accused of peddling fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Johnstown region.
Howard explained that his drug issue fueled the incident that happened.
He had asked to be sentenced to the county prison to be able to work on his federal case.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker said that due to pending charges in several jurisdictions, Howard’s time served would be calculated easier in a state facility.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
