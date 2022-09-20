EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court on charges of endangering the welfare of children.
Brandon Mark Morgan, 26, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein in July and was sentenced to serve seven to 24 months – minus a day – in Cambria County Prison with credit for time served.
Morgan will be automatically paroled due to credit for time served. He will also serve 24 months of parole.
Morgan’s attorney Michael Sylvester told the court that his client took responsibility for his actions and at the time of the incident, he did not have the skillset to deal with the stress of work and caring for a small child, and noted that the case was not the typical type of endangering the welfare of children case.
During Morgan’s plea hearing in July, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribbler said that the 23-month-old child was in the care of Morgan when the child’s mother noticed new bruises after picking the child up.
Gribler said that this prompted a call to police and an investigation that began on Oct. 22.
Morgan told Richland Township police detectives that he hit the child several times, including when the child ripped open a bag of groceries while he showered, after the child bit him while he was sleeping and when the child stood up in the bath because it was too hot after which the child fell.
Before issuing her sentence, Bernstein addressed Morgan saying that he struck a child multiple times, causing the child to most likely be fearful and shield themselves.
“You beat a baby and there’s no other way to say it,” she said.
Bernstein said she agreed with Sylvester in that the case was not the typical type of child endangerment case and said that it’s “actually worse.”
She continued and said that her gut was to sentence him to the aggravated range, but also had to consider the community’s best interests.
She explained that her sentence is fashioned as such so that if he does not comply with any of the requirements that he will be sent back to prison.
As a part of his sentence, Morgan is to complete a batterer’s program, maintain employment and complete a mental health assessment, and follow through with any and all recommendations.
