EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Wednesday after authorities say he robbed a Johnstown credit union three years ago before being captured by authorities in February.
Derrick Lee Smith, 33, was sentenced to six to 12 months of incarceration on one count of theft by unlawful taking by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
According to a criminal complaint, Smith fled to Philadelphia after robbing the Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union on Vine Street on Feb. 20, 2020.
Smith was denied automatic parole after District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer argued that due to the fact that Smith did not face the consequences of his crime for three years that he should have to appear before the parole board and show remorse for his actions.
As a part of his sentence, Smith will also be required to pay $1,000 in restitution to the credit union.
Also before Tulowitzki on Wednesday was Laquan Anderson Pierrelouis.
Pierrelouis, 32, was sentenced to 10 to 20 months of incarceration on one count of theft by unlawful taking and simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, state police and the Cambria County Drug Task Force set up a controlled drug buy in Dale Borough. The informant allegedly climbed out from the undercover vehicle and walked to a white Toyota parked in the area of David Street. The driver allegedly handed the informant a yellow bag that he said was methamphetamine, but was only a bag of Cheez Doodles.
When the informant told him he wanted methamphetamine, the driver allegedly grabbed the money and cellphone and drove away, dragging the informant for 10 to 20 feet before he let go.
