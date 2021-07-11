A Westmoreland County man was reunited with family late Saturday after they called 911 an hour earlier, fearing he fell into the Conemaugh River near the Coopersdale Bridge, Johnstown fire officials said.
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Novak said the incident reportedly started at approximately 10:30 p.m. after the middle-aged man exited his family's car during an argument, sat on the river wall and "disappeared."
The call prompted an hour-long rescue effort on the river involving one platoon of city firefighters and police officers before the family reported they found the man on Haws Pike at approximately 11:30 p.m.
The man apparently fell, but after traveling downriver, was able to climb up to Route 56 and contact someone for help, he said.
The man was transported home by family, Novak said. There were no reports of injuries that required medical attention.
