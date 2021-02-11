A Johnstown man received a minimum of 2 1/2 years in federal prison and probation for “maliciously” destroying a Fairfield Avenue building in December 2018.
After serving that term, Mark Hutchison, a Venango County man living in Johnstown when he set the fire, could spend the rest of his life paying restitution for the building’s loss – a $1.3 million debt that could be shared with his co-defendent, according to U.S. District Senior Judge Kim Gibson.
Hutchison appeared for sentencing Thursday via Zoom video conference from SCI-Houtzdale, where he’s serving the remaining of a Venango County sentence for violating his probation.
Gibson ordered his 30-month sentence will run consecutively to that term, meaning it won’t start until his county-level jail term ends.
In October, the 34-year-old man admitted to pouring kerosene inside the multi-story commercial building, igniting it and then fleeing the scene in a truck owned by Citrona, a Florida-based real estate company that sold the building just before the fire.
Hutchison was part of a work crew involved in a $275,00-renovation of the building, which Citrona was responsible to complete to develop a new laundromat and apartments as a condition of the building’s sale, federal prosecutors said at the time of the plea.
His alleged partner in the crime, Joseph R. Blough, a former contractor for Citrona, continues fighting his charge and is awaiting trial.
Hutchison’s Johnstown attorney, Art McQuillan, said his client was sorry for his actions and that drug problems played a role in his actions.
Since returning to prison, Hutchison completed programs on drug addiction and violent behavior, and was able to get a job in the lock-up’s kitchen in an effort to get his life back on track, McQuillan said.
He’s also been cooperative throughout the process, he added.
Gibson issued a sentence below the guidelines’ five-year-minimum, but said the penalties imposed, including three years probation, are adequate. He also noted that Hutchison will be responsible for paying a 10% minimum of his earnings each month in restitution.
Gibson said he also will recommend Hutchison for a Bureau of Prisons drug rehabilitation program once he is transferred to a federal facility – a request Hutchison requested during sentencing.
