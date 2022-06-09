JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed on Thursday after he fled the scene of a gunfire in Dale Borough in a stolen vehicle, ditched the car and jumped into the Conemaugh River trying to escape, authorities said.
City police charged Job White, 21, formerly of Philadelphia and currently living in the 100 block of Plainfield Avenue, with receiving stolen property and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police.
According to a complaint affidavit, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of Bedford Street near the Dale Borough Fire Company at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness reported seeing a muzzle flash, hearing gunshots and seeing a black Acura speed away.
Police attempted to stop the Acura, which allegedly sped through a stop sign at Iron Street and Cooper Avenue. The Acura stopped and two men climbed out and ran away, the affidavit said.
“They abandoned the car shortly after the chase started,” city police Chief Richard Pritchard said. “One ran up to the top of the hill ... The other kid bailed out and ran straight across by the wire mill, got into the river and realized he couldn’t swim.”
Johnstown firefighters and police pulled White from the river, and he was taken away by West End Ambulance.
Police were unable to find the second man. Police allegedly determined the Acura had been stolen from Montgomery County.
White was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
