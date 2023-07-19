EBENSBURG – A 21-year-old man entered guilty pleas to charges of possession with intent to deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Wednesday in Cambria County court.
Eli Herdman was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop when he was found with a stolen weapon, according to Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt.
In a separate incident, he was involved in the purchase of methamphetamine during a controlled buy, and in a third incident, a gun was found on the floor of his vehicle during a traffic stop, Aurandt said.
He will be sentenced on Aug. 31.
The following people also appeared before Bernstein on Wednesday:
• Quavonte Eggleton, 20, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.
According to Aurandt, Eggleton got into a verbal altercation with the driver of a CamTran bus.
• Scott Rodgers, 30, entered a guilty plea to corruption of minors and was sentenced to five years of probation.
According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Weil, in December, Northern Cambria police investigated an alleged sexual offense between Rodgers and a minor victim, after which the victim told police inappropriate contact occurred several times.
