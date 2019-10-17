A Johnstown resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Thursday.
Kawan Dock, 42, of the 600 block of Cypress Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, of Johnstown.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from May 7 to May 16, Dock conspired to possess crack.
Dock faces up to 30 years in prison and a $2 million fine when he is sentenced on Feb. 25.
The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the FBI and the Cambria County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.
