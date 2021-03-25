SOMERSET – A Hooversville man was ordered on Thursday to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in Somerset County court in connection with the August 2019 assault of an underage girl, authorities said.
John Lohr, 63, of the 1700 block of Ridge Road, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to two counts of corruption of minors.
Shade Township police said Lohr assaulted the girl on Sept. 21, 2019.
Charges were filed following a forensic interview with the girl. Lohr at first denied the charges, saying that he was a churchgoing man.
Geary told Lohr that, for the next 15 years, he must register as a sex offender under Pennsylvania Megan’s Law.
Other charges, including aggravated indecent assault, were withdrawn as part of a plea deal.
Lohr will be sentenced on June 3.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
