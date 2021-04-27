SOMERSET – A Central City man accused of smashing a man on the head with a baseball bat during a dispute in Shanksville in July pleaded guilty Tuesday in Somerset County court.
Grant Ernest Bereider Jr., 43, of the 300 block of Childers Lane, pleaded guilty to simple assault and criminal mischief before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Bereider arrived at a residence in the 600 block of North Street on July 11 carrying a baseball bat.
Bereider used the bat to smash the glass on the front door. Once inside the home, Bereider struck a man over the head and then choked him until his face turned red, sending him to the UPMC Somerset hospital, the complaint said.
A woman yelled for help when Bereider pushed her to the ground. He left the residence when neighbors arrived the complaint said.
Before he drove off, Bereider's vehicle struck a neighbor's house.
Charges of aggravated assault, burglary, strangulation and harassment were withdrawn as part of the plea agreement.
