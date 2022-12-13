JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Damian Jeffers Sr. pleaded guilty in federal court to charges connected to distributing crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Jeffers, 52, is a former resident of Johnstown and pleaded guilty to counts one, two and three of the indictment before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
He was found to have distributed less than 28 grams of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of a cocaine base in the form of crack three times in October of 2021, officials said.
Gibson scheduled a sentencing for April 18. Jeffers could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million, or both.
Assistant U.S. attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case and the FBI conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.