REVLOC – First responders handled a late-night house fire Tuesday in which a Revloc man lost his pet and most of his belongings.
Greg Sloan, Revloc fire chief, said the fire occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highland Avenue.
Crews arrived to a working fire, Sloan said, that appeared to start near a basement woodburner and spread to the first floor of the home.
“It did a lot of damage,” Sloan said.
Along with Revloc, fire crews from Colver and Dauntless responded to the scene. Ebensburg EMS also assisted.
The homeowner was able to get out safely and did have insurance, Sloan said.
Most of the damage was smoke-related and the American Red Cross responded to assist the homeowner.
Donations for the homeowner are being accepted at the Revloc Volunteer Fire Company, 547 Cambria Ave., Sloan said.
