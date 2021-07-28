A Boswell man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of leading Conemaugh Township police on a high-speed chase through a construction zone and then pulling a knife on officers, authorities said.
Police charged Ronald Alan Kalina Jr., 39, of the 200 block of Kalina Drive, with three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, 10 counts of reckless endangering another person, one count of resisting arrest, one count of fleeing police and several traffic summaries.
According to a criminal complaint, a Conemaugh Township police officer reported a Chevrolet Impala traveling 100 mph northbound on U.S. Route 219 near the landfill. The vehicle sped through a construction zone at the McNally Bridge, the complaint said.
The Impala then made a turn through the emergency vehicle only crossing, traveling southbound back through the construction zone. State police in Somerset placed stop sticks on 219 near Route 601, the complaint said.
The vehicle stopped before reaching the stop sticks, and Kalina allegedly climbed out holding a knife. Police deployed a taser to stop him when he refused to drop the weapon, the complaint said.
Kalina was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
