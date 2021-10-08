A 68-year-old Adams Township man was killed in his home early Friday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the house.
Gerald W. Weyandt Jr. was sleeping in a chair in a sitting room in the front of his residence at 1:45 a.m. when the truck crashed partially through his house, pushing him through a wall, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Weyandt died from multiple blunt force trauma.
"He died instantly," Lees said after completing an autopsy Friday afternoon.
Lees, Adams Township police and fire department, Forest Hills EMS and Portage EMS were dispatched to Weyandt's house at the 900 block of Ragers Hill Road.
The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old woman, was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle, authorities said.
The Cambria County District Attorney and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said he is waiting for the driver's toxicology reports and crash reconstruction from Pennsylvania State Police. He had no update Friday afternoon on the injuries of the driver.
The pickup truck was traveling north when it veered off the road and struck utility pole before crashing into the house, which is set back about 30 feet from the road, Adams Township Police Chief Kirk Moss said.
Moss said the man's wife was also inside the house when the truck slammed into the building.
She was sleeping in a bedroom and was not injured, Lees said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.