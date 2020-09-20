A Hempfield Township man was struck and killed by a train Sunday in the Greensburg suburb, Westmoreland County investigators said.
Bryson K. Braun, 28, was walking along a Norfolk Southern Railway rail bed when the train approached and started sounding its horn to alert him, Coroner Kenneth Bacha said.
Braun stumbled and was unable to step off of the tracks, he said. The train engaged its brakes but was not able to come to a stop before striking him.
Norfolk Southern Railway police also investigated the incident.
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Steven M. Grabiak pronounced the man dead at the scene.
