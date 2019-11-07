A former Johnstown man already in trouble for allegedly stealing $57,525.91 from the local construction business he once worked for, is now accused of stealing $500 when he wrote a bad check, authorities said.
Michael Sean Hammond, 33, who lived in the 600 block of Penn Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
West Hill Regional police charged Hammond on Sept. 18 with bad checks, theft of services and theft by deception.
Police allege that Hammond allegedly wrote a $500 check to a woman for cleaning services with no money in the bank to cover the check.
Hammond has been in Cambria County Prison since Oct. 15 when he was charged with 72 theft-related counts for allegedly stealing from Everything Ice in Salix between Feb. 15 and June 26. Hammond was company controller for about six years.
According to a criminal complaint filed Adams Township police, John Burley, the owner of Everything Ice, contacted them in July to report irregularities in the bank accounts.
During a forensic audit conducted by the Johnstown-based according firm Wessel & Co., they allege that Hammond had a signature stamp of the company’s vice president to sign checks.
He also made checks out to cash, cashed them but could not account for the use of the money, according to the complaint.
“At no time did any employee of Everything Ice give authorization to (Hammond) to withdraw company funds for personal use and (Hammond) went to great lengths to hide his theft,” the complaint said.
Burley said at the time of Hammond’s arrest that the company’s cash flow remains positive, has about 50 employees and recently landed a $2 million contract for a project in Phoenix.
