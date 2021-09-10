A Johnstown-area man was jailed Wednesday on 101 sex-related counts, accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl when they were home alone, authorities said.
Upper Yoder Township police arrested Charles Eric Hoogenboom, 46, of the 1000 block of Coon Ridge Road, stemming from incidents that allegedly took place from February 2018 to August of this year.
According to a criminal complaint, Hoogenboom allegedly assaulted the girl when they were home alone.
Police charged Hoogenboom with 20 counts each of aggravated indecent assault without consent, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
Police also charged him with 19 counts of aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 and one count each of aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16 and indecent exposure.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl on Sept. 2 at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Hoogenboom was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $500,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.