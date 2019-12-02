SOMERSET – A Somerset man was sentenced in county court on Monday, accused of assaulting a girl that he was caring for, authorities said.
Somerset County President President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Phillip Dean Knopsnyder II, 43, to serve three months to 12 months in the county jail, followed by one year probation for indecent assault.
He also was sentenced to serve six to 12 months in the county jail, followed by three years probation for endangering the welfare of children.
Those sentences will run concurrently, and Knopsnyder was given credit for 86 days served.
Knopsnyder, of the 300 block of Lynn Avenue, pleaded guilty to the charges in July.
According to borough police, the assaults occurred from October 2005 until May 2010 when the girl’s mother was at work. Knopsnyder must register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
