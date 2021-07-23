A Portage man was jailed Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Andrew David Maul, 29, of the 70 block of East Knox Avenue, with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors and indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint, Maul allegedly assaulted the girl in December 2020.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Troopers said when they contacted Maul, he said all communication must go through his attorney.
Maul was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $100,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
