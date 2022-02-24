BELSANO, Pa. – A Belsano man was jailed on Thursday, accused of raping a juvenile in Blacklick Township, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg filed two criminal complaints against Scott Dale Berdine, 40, of the 3700 block of Ben Franklin Highway.
In the first document, troopers said they started a criminal investigation on Aug. 24, 2021, after receiving three reports from Cambria County Children & Youth Services.
Berdine allegedly assaulted the child at his residence between 2017 and 2018.
Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Troopers charged him with rape of a child, involuntary deviated sexual intercourse with a child and related counts.
Troopers interviewed Berdine on Sept. 20, 2021, when he appeared with his attorney, Daniel Kiss, of Altoona. Berdine denied the charges, saying the allegations were made up by the child’s mother.
In the second complaint affidavit, Berdine allegedly assaulted the girl in January 2019 and July 2021.
In that case, Berdine was charged with three counts of indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and corruption of minors.
“We absolutely deny all the allegations,” Kiss said on Thursday. “We believe there is a ton of evidence to show that the allegations did not occur.”
Berdine was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond in each case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.