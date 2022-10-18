CRESSON, Pa. – A Cresson man wanted on a felony warrant was jailed Tuesday, accused of leading police on a high-speed DUI chase reaching speeds in excess of 70 mph, authorities said.
Cresson Borough police charged Joshua David Bergmann, 43, of the the 7800 block of Admiral Peary Highway, with DUI, fleeing police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and multiple traffic violations including driving with a suspended or revoked license.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant before midnight on Friday when Bergmann allegedly climbed into a red 2000 Ford Ranger and sped away.
Bergmann fled on Admiral Peary Highway, driving more than 70 mph. He turned left on Portage Road, driving in the opposite lane toward Lilly Borough. Bergmann drove onto Level Road, ran a stop sign on Willow Street and turned left on Cleveland Street, the affidavit said.
Bergmann continued driving on state Route 53 through Lilly, and turned left onto Scanlon Hill Road before turning left on Strawberry Road and on to a dirt road.
Multiple police vehicles continued the chase until a police cruiser struck the truck in the area of U.S. Route 22, pinning the truck against a street sign, the affidavit said.
Bergmann climbed out and tried to run before he was Tased and handcuffed.
While sitting in the back of the patrol car, Bergmann reportedly said he had taken oxycodone that day.
Bergmann was taken to UPMC Altoona, where he refused to have his blood tested.
Bergmann was arraigned by District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
