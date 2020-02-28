One man was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Jefferson Township in what police said were near whiteout conditions.
Scot D. Emeigh, 58, of Somerset, was driving a 1999 Ford F250 pickup truck westbound on Glades Pike when he failed to see a 2019 Chevrolet Trax SUV driven by Robert P. Gordon, 71, slowing down and then stopping to make a left turn onto Kimmel Road, state police in Somerset said in a news release.
Emeigh’s truck slammed into the back of Gordon’s Trax pushing it into a snow bank. Gordon, of Somerset, was taken by Somerset Area Ambulance to UPMC Somerset with a minor injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.