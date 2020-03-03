A Johnstown man was jailed on Monday after police found four dead cats and two emaciated dogs inside his Dale Borough home littered with animal feces and urine, authorities allege.
City police charged Robert Todd Wissinger, 49, of the 500 block of Pine Street, with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman allegedly stored her belongings at the home in the 100 block of Hummel Street and also left dogs and cats unattended.
The property owners said they found two small dogs, both thin, hungry and covered with feces. Johnstown Fire Department provided a police officer with protective clothing due to the "horrible conditions" inside the residence.
Once inside, police found nine live cats and four dead cats in a crate and animals feces throughout the living room, the complaint said.
Wissinger arrived at the residence and told police that he was helping a woman care for the animals, but he did not own them.
One of the property owners said he was unable to contact the woman who owned the animals because she is homeless, the complaint said.
Wissinger was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of 10,000 bond.
