INDIANA – State police in Indiana are investigating a shooting outside a White Township apartment complex that left an Aliquippa man with several gunshot wounds, investigators said.
The 19-year-old man injured in the shooting was found in the Medlar Drive complex's parking lot early Sunday, just after midnight, and responding officers arrived to find people and vehicles fleeing the scene, Trooper Cliff Greenfield wrote in a release to media.
He said at least 200 people were in the area when responders arrived.
The shot individual was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian, where he was in critical condition but was expected to survive.
Greenfield said a vehicle near the spot where the injured teen was found was also struck by at least two bullets.
An unloaded Taurus pistol and 13 empty 9 mm shell casings were also found.
The Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units and the Troop A Forensic Services Unit were among the agencies at the scene. Troopers were still working to identify the individual responsible for wounding the man Sunday.
Anyone who may have information on the case is urged to contact the Troop A, Indiana Station at 724-357-1960.
