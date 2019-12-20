State police released more information on Friday about Thursday’s crash on Glades Pike in Somerset County that left one trucker dead and another injured.
Walter E. Herring, 72, of Somerset, was driving east on Glades Pike when his tractor-trailer crossed the center line, entered the westbound traffic lane and collided head-on with an oncoming tractor-trailer driven by Mark A. Furman, according to a crash report issued from the state police barracks in Somerset.
Herring was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Furman, 60, of LaVale, Maryland, sustained what state police described as a “suspected minor injury” and was transported to UPMC Somerset by ambulance.
The collision happened at around 10:12 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Glades Pike and Mount Zion Road, in Jefferson Township. Both Herring’s 1996 Marmon and Furman’s 2019 International Harvester sustained heavy front-end damage, state police said.
