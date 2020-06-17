A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after his leg was struck by a train near Maple Avenue, Johnstown police said.
Officers arrived just after 1:30 p.m. to find Dale Hardrick, 34, in the city’s Woodvale section with a severe lower left leg injury, police Capt. Chad Miller said.
Hardrick was conscious but appeared to be intoxicated, officers reported.
The train’s conductor was interviewed and said he spotted something in the dark but by the time he realized a man was partially on the track, it was too late to come to a stop. The conductor said he blew the train’s horn, prompting the man to make “a slight movement” but not enough to clear its path, police said.
Hardrick was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment, Miller said.
