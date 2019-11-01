One man was taken to the hospital following an all-terrain vehicle crash off Bushwack Road in Stonycreek Township.
Joshua Buchanan, assistant chief at Oakland Volunteer Fire Company, said the fire company was activated for a search detail at about 3:15 p.m. Friday. One of the fire company members located the man in the area of Morris Lane.
“He rolled the ATV,” Buchanan said. “His leg was pinned under the ATV. He was conscious and alert and he answered all our questions.”
The operator was transported by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
