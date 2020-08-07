BOSWELL – A man and his girlfriend were ordered to stand trial, accused of intentionally burning down a house in Cairnbrook, Somerset County, last year, authorities said.
William Henry Ulderich, 45, of Fourth Street, Cairnbrook, and Lamonica Ann Watson, 32, of the 100 block of Garfield Street, Johnstown, were held for trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, on Wednesday.
The pair is accused of torching Ulderich's Fourth Street home on Sept. 3, 2019.
According to a criminal complaint, the two-alarm blaze broke out at 11:20 a.m., sending Central City firefighters and Shade Township police to the scene, but the two-story house was fully engulfed by flames.
Ulderich told The Tribune-Democrat at the time that he was remodeling the home to rent out the property.
He said they were pumping out water from the basement.
"The sump pump burned out, so we left to get another sump pump," he told The Tribune-Democrat.
"We were on Scalp Avenue headed to the store when we got a call from my father-in-law. He had his scanner on and heard it. Then, we called 911 and they told us it was our house."
Ulderich also told police that the house had no electricity and that they used a generator to power the sump pump.
In a later interview with police, Ulderich reportedly said that his ex-wife owned half the property but refused to sell her half, the complaint said.
Reports from the insurance company and state police showed that the fire started in the living room and was not electrical.
"An ignitable liquid was present but not in sufficient quantities to identify," the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Ulderich said, "They (the insurance company) are not going to pay me so I don't care."
Ulderich faces charges, including arson, criminal conspiracy to commit arson and dangerous burning. Watson faces arson and conspiracy charges. Both remain free on bond.
