CRESSON – A man will stand trial, accused of stabbing another man in May and sending him to UPMC Altoona for surgery, authorities said.
Shannon Patrick Greene, 38, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge John Prebish of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint, Cresson Borough police allege that Greene stabbed the man in the abdomen during a dispute in a Front Street parking lot in Cresson on May 16.
The victim was taken to the hospital for two surgeries and placed on a breathing machine, the complaint said.
Police said they found blood drops on a vehicle and photographed the crime scene. They also recovered a knife.
Police said Greene has no address and they received a tip that he had last been seen in the woods near St. Patrick's Cemetery in Tunnellhill Borough. Green was reportedly burning copper to turn in for scrap money.
He was taken into custody without incident. Greene reportedly said the stabbing was "self defense."
Troopers said that Greene and the victim's girlfriend had earlier driven to Pittsburgh to buy heroine and crack cocaine.
Greene was returned to Cambria County Prison.
