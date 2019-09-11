A Johnstown man who pleaded guilty in Blair County to attempted criminal homicide will stand trial in Cambria County for weapon and drug charges, authorities said.
Marcus L. Allen, 36, of the 100 block of Garfield Street, was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial on charges stemming from a July 9 incident where he was allegedly found passed out in a running vehicle with drugs and a handgun inside.
According to a criminal complaint, police reportedly found Allen passed out behind the wheel of a silver Chevrolet Cobalt in the 200 block of Warbler Street. Police pounded on the window but failed to wake Allen.
An officer opened the door and was greeted by the odor of marijuana. Police said they woke Allen, who with slurred speech, told them that he was tired and came to visit a friend.
During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 25mm firearm, which came back “no record” found.
Along with drug counts, Allen is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm prohibited.
Online court records show that Allen pleaded guilty in February 2011 in Blair County Court to attempted criminal homicide. He was sentenced to serve four years to eight years in state prison.
Tuesday’s preliminary hearing was held before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown. Allen is being held in Cambria County Prison.
