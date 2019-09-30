A Johnstown-area man who pleaded guilty in May to violating federal narcotics laws has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.
Justin R. Guillarmod, 36, of the 200 block of Nash Street in Lower Yoder Township, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to 66 months in prison and four years’ supervised release, according to a press release issued on Monday afternoon by Brady’s office.
According to the government’s case against Guillarmod, he and a co-defendant, Alissa N. Mosley, possessed with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin on July 27, 2017. Mosley, 30, pleaded guilty in April to violating federal narcotics laws and was sentenced by Gibson in August to 60 months in prison and four years’ supervised release.
Police said soon after Guillarmod and Mosley were arrested in 2017 that a search of their Nash Street home resulted in the seizure of 5,376 stamp bags of heroin, a stolen handgun, several items of drug paraphernalia and more than $7,000 in cash.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Cambria County Drug Task Force and the FBI’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency conducted the investigation that led to Guillarmod’s prosecution.
The investigation began soon after Mosley told police in November 2016 that she had been robbed in a parking lot outside The Galleria in Richland Township. She reportedly said that a man and a woman got into her car, grabbed her purse and fled, according to contemporary news reports.
After Mosley provided a written statement to Richland Township police, however, officers searched her car and found 100 stamp bags of heroin, and Mosley then admitted that the man and the woman were there to purchase heroin from her, according to a criminal complaint.
Then, on Jan. 31, 2017, Cambria County Drug Task Force detectives organized a controlled buy of $80 worth of heroin from Guillarmod.
