JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees identified a body found Sunday in an abandoned garage in Johnstown’s Roxbury section as a man who has not been seen by his family in over a year.
Lees identified the individual Monday as Lucas D. Cornelius, 28.
According to Lees, Cornelius resided with his family about three blocks away from the abandoned garage on the 1500 block of Franklin Street where he was found Sunday in the storage area on the second floor by the owners shortly after 5 p.m.
He had been missing for over a year, the family told Lees.
“He has been deceased for probably a year and was positively identified through tattoo markings late this afternoon,” Lees said.
Shortly after he was discovered, Lees described Cornelius’s remains as “severely decomposed.”
Lees said that after an examination and imaging there appeared to be no signs of trauma and no foul play was suspected.
Drug paraphernalia had also been found at the scene.
No cause of death was given Monday, but Lees said that some tissue was able to be obtained to be tested.
The coroner’s office conducted the investigation with the Johnstown Police Department, with assistance from the Johnstown Fire Department.
Lees said firefighters helped gain access to the body on the second floor of the garage, which was only accessible through a window with a ladder.
Lees said that he hopes the identification can help the family have closure.
“It’s a credit to my deputies at the scene along with the Johnstown detectives to get that positive identification within several hours when we were on scene,” he said.
