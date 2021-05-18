A Johnstown man, wanted on a felony arrest warrant, fled a traffic stop in Lower Yoder Township on Monday, crashed his vehicle, then got out and ran away, authorities said.
West Hills Regional Police continue to search for Craig James Ream, 31, of the 100 block of Clayton Drive.
Ream is wanted in connection with the theft of $1,906 from another person’s bank account.
According to a criminal complaint, West Hills police allege that Ream stole a woman’s debit card sometime in March and made 13 unauthorized transactions.
Police said Ream was identified through a bank surveillance video.
Ream also reportedly admitted to the woman that he used the bank card.
He faces charges of theft and access device fraud.
Police Detective Dean West said a patrol officer spotted Ream’s vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday on Virginia Avenue.
Ream stopped his vehicle and then drove off when the officer approached.
Ream crashed at Virginia Avenue and Stackhouse Street, in Johnstown, and then ran away.
Anyone with information on Ream’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814- 472-2100.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
