A Johnstown man was arraigned on Monday, accused of driving away from a sobriety checkpoint and dragging a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop him, authorities said.
City police charged Connor J. Kobal, 22, of the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of escape, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude police and three traffic citations.
According to a criminal complaint, Kobal was behind the wheel of Suzuki Grand Vitara, when he stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in the 900 block of Franklin Street on Sept. 19.
Police allege that Kobal was driving with an expired registration and an expired insurance card. Police said they smelled an odor of marijuana.
Officer Ian Olsavsky opened the driver’s side door and told Kobal to get out. Both Olsavsky and sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Russell grabbed Kobal’s left arm. Kobal allegedly shifted gears and drove away dragging both men down the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Kobal was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. Kobal was released on $25,000 unsecured bond, based on the recommendation of the arresting officer.
