An 18-year-old man faces charges related to contact with a young teen girl.
Christian Clair Miller, whose address is listed as "unknown" on court documents, is charged with indecent assault on a minor under age 16, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
State police say the contact occurred several times in a Quemahoning Township home.
Miller was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Sandra Stevanus and placed in Somerset County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer.
