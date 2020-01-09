Handcuffs

An 18-year-old man faces charges related to contact with a young teen girl. 

Christian Clair Miller, whose address is listed as "unknown" on court documents, is charged with indecent assault on a minor under age 16, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. 

State police say the contact occurred several times in a Quemahoning Township home.

Miller was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Sandra Stevanus and placed in Somerset County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer.

