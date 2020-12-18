A Johnstown man was arraigned Wednesday after a traffic stop in Jackson Township where police seized synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine, authorities allege.
Township police charged James Vincent McAdams, 58, of Gerald Court, with multiple drug counts and one count of prohibited offensive weapons.
According to a criminal complaint, police stopped a Ford F-150 truck driven by McAdams in the 3900 block of William Penn Avenue for failing to use a turn signal.
McAdams reportedly told police that he was driving to his girlfriend’s house but he did not remember her name.
Police searched the truck after detecting the odor of marijuana and recovered synthetic marijuana also called Spice, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, three glass pipes used for smoking crystal meth and brass knuckles.
McAdams was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
