EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Philadelphia man who jumped from a third-floor window at the Solomon Homes housing complex in Johnstown following a shooting that left bullet holes in two vehicles entered a guilty plea in Cambria County Court last week.
Terrell Carter, 31, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and tampering with physical evidence on Sept. 26 before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.
Police said when they arrived at According to a criminal complaint, Johnstown police arrived at the Solomon Homes at 4 p.m. March 10, where they found two Johnstown Housing Authority vehicles with bullet holes.
One of the vehicles had a bullet hole in the driver’s side headlight and the second vehicle, owned by an employee, had bullet holes in the windshield and driver’s side door.
A bullet hole was also found in the entrance door of the maintenance office, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Carter, who was found by police standing near Building 7, said he was in the laundry room when he was accosted by a man he did not know who pistol-whipped him and then ran away.
Carter said he ran into an apartment and jumped from a third-floor window, the complaint said.
A tenant reported that Carter was armed with a gun when he attempted to enter his apartment.
Police reviewed JHA cameras and said Carter was also recorded shooting at another person.
No one was injured by the gunfire, according to police, but investigators said Carter broke both legs after his approximately 30-foot jump sometime after the shooting began.
