EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Philadelphia man entered a guilty plea following a one-vehicle crash in Dale Borough that ejected a 7-year-old passenger, sending the boy to the hospital with a head injury.
Marvin Lee Jenkins Jr., 31, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence and a summary county of driving while driving privileges were suspended before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry on Sept 26.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.
According to a complaint, Jenkins was driving a red Dodge Caravan in the 700 block of Bedford Street at 6:32 p.m. April 13 when, the vehicle came around the corner toward Geisel Funeral Home, crashed into a fence, and drove up a metal guardrail – causing the vehicle to go airborne.
The vehicle damaged a 25 mph speed limit sign belonging to Dale Borough and fencing owned by Geisel Funeral Home, the complaint said.
The juvenile was ejected and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by 7th Ward EMS with head and body injuries.
According to the complaint, Jenkins told police that he was driving down Bedford Street when his brakes began to fail.
The van was found in the middle of the road with extensive damage, including a broken windshield and side windows, two deployed airbags and tire and bumper damage.
Jenkins became combative when he tried to re-enter the damaged vehicle to retrieve a cellphone, according to police.
The complaint said that Jenkins allegedly had glassy eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. Jenkins was taken to the hospital, where he refused to take a blood test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.