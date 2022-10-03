EBENSBURG – A Pittsburgh man entered a guilty plea last week after he was accused of sexually assaulting four Cambria County children.
Michael Paul Arnold, 46, entered a guilty plea to three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Sept. 29 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.
According to a criminal complaint, a child was first interviewed in July of 2020 at the Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, where the child told interviewers that Arnold had abused and sexually assaulted the child.
The child also said in the forensic interview that Arnold convinced the child to have sexual relations with another child, according to the complaint.
A second child was interviewed by investigators and allegedly said that Arnold had sexually assaulted them and that Arnold convinced the child to touch another child in inappropriate ways.
According to the complaint, a third child told police that Arnold sexually assaulted them and that the child also saw Arnold abuse two other children.
The child also told police that they saw Arnold hurt another child by throwing the child on the ground and banging the child’s head into a washing machine.
A fourth victim said that Arnold came into the child’s bedroom twice while the child was sleeping and tried to sexually assault them, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, the fourth victim told police that they had to lock themselves in the closet to get away from Arnold.
The fourth victim also told police that they saw Arnold hit another child with a belt and hold a baby by only their shirt, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.