EBENSBURG, Pa.– A Johnstown man accused of assaulting three women he imprisoned in a residence on Ebensburg Road in the Prospect section of Johnstown entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Friday.
Daniel James Boyer, 54, entered a guilty plea to three counts of misdemeanor unlawful restraint before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Boyer initially faced numerous felony counts after officers entered the home to find three women bound and “trip wires” set up in the doorway.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said that these counts could be backed up by what officers saw and that the victims would not have to testify at trial, which the District Attorney’s office was not comfortable doing.
The plea agreement has an agreed sentence of 15 to 30 months incarceration.
Judges are not bound by the recommendations of the plea agreement.
Boyer will be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 17.
The following also appeared in Cambria County court on Friday:
• Nasir Reynolds, 18, was sentenced to 18 months probation by Bernstein after he entered a guilty plea to simple assault and resisting arrest in January.
On Sept. 19, Reynolds was resisting arrest when he led officers into oncoming traffic and caused injuries to one Johnstown police officer who required medical treatment, according to Aurandt at the time of his plea hearing.
• Eric John Henico, 45, entered a no-contest plea to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct before Bernstein.
According to Aurandt, Henico entered St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Hastings on July 31 and began making “a lot” of noise and after being warned to stop, he continued with “gibberish.”.
When police arrived, Henico resisted arrest at which time a scuffle ensued which required a Taser to be deployed, according to Aurandt. A state trooper broke his hand as a result of the scuffle.
• Cortez Haselrig, 25, was sentenced to two to four years incarceration by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
Haselrig entered a guilty plea to two counts of driving under the influence and one count of felony possession with intent to deliver heroin in January.
Haselrig was facing two cases in which he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence and a third in which paraphernalia, marijuana, pipes, a money counter, a scale, money, a firearm and what was believed to be heroin were allegedly found after he was detained by Cambria County probation officers.
• Kashonda Shavonne Roberts, 34, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault before Tulowitzki in relation to assault on a school bus matron.
Roberts and two other people allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown’s Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched the bus matron in the head and face, according to police.
• Charles James Corrie Jr., 33, entered a guilty plea to defiant trespass, recklessly endangering another person and criminal trespass before Bernstein.
According to Aurandt, Corrie was homeless and entered a vacant home and caused undisclosed damage.
In a separate case, Corrie and his girlfriend went to a hotel where the victim was staying. After Corrie was not allowed in the room, he broke in with a metal pry bar, assaulted the victim and stole $65.
He will be sentenced on April 27.
