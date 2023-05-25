EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Westmont Borough man entered a guilty plea after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Richland Township last November after plying her with marijuana, authorities allege.
Justin Patrick Adolph, 30, entered a guilty plea to corruption of minors before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Thursday.
He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. July 14.
The following also appeared before Tulowitzki on Thursday:
• Chapelle Edwards, 20, entered a guilty plea to persons not to possess a firearm and intentional possession of a controlled substance.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Heath Long, Edwards was retrieving his jacket from his car when a shooting broke out at Liquid Currency, at which time he grabbed a gun from the car that wasn’t his. Long said that, while Edwards was fleeing, he panicked and tossed the gun, and also had drugs in his possession when he was caught by police.
• Cody Richard Holdsworth, 24, entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property after he was seen by authorities burglarizing a Geistown Borough home where a deceased person had lived. He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. July 14.
• Shawn Swanson, 37, entered a guilty plea to intentional possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 months of probation in relation to a drug sweep that was conducted in December.
