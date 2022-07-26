EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Reade Township man entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Cambria County court after police say he threatened to light a house on fire following an argument.
Tyler James Johnston, 26, pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats before Judge Norman A. Krumenacker in the December 2021 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Johnston allegedly tried to light a house on fire in Blandburg on Dec. 21 after getting into an argument with a woman.
The woman told police that she asked Johnston to leave because they had been fighting, and claimed that he started to smash things in the house and chased her with a box cutter, saying he was going to kill her, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Johnston then grabbed a lighter and started to light a window screen on fire, telling her he was going to “torch the house and kill her with her in it.”
The window screen melted, and the fire did not spread.
A no-contact order with the woman has since been lifted, and Krumenacker ordered that Johnston’s ankle monitor be removed Tuesday.
He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Sept. 21.
