EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Hastings man who was shot during a domestic dispute in Barr Township in February 2022 entered a no-contest plea on Friday in relation to assaulting the alleged gunman.
Ronald Paul Paronish, 71, entered a no-contest plea to aggravated assault before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Friday.
According to District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, Paronish was in the victim’s vehicle and incapacitated him with a substance. The victim fired several rounds from a Glock 43 9mm handgun, striking Paronish in the upper torso. The victim then ran toward his residence after which Paronish chased him in his vehicle.
He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 6.
