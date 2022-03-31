EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea on Thursday, accused of raping a woman at a West End residence in June 2019, authorities said.
David Anthony Herdman, 31, entered a guilty plea to two counts of terroristic threats and one count of indecent exposure before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman was in the attic area of a home checking on her cat when Herdman entered and allegedly assaulted her in June 2019. He placed his hand over her mouth, preventing her from screaming, police said at the time of his arrest in March 2021.
Herdman had been apprehended by U.S. Marshals allegedly hiding in the Homer City area. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.
