BOSWELL, Pa. – A Boswell man was jailed on DUI charges when police stopped the truck he was driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 219 Saturday, authorities said.
Conemaugh Township police charged Ty Joseph Maluchnik, 20, with DUI, reckless endangerment and related counts.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman who was riding in the Ford pickup truck told police they were on their way to Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday. She said Maluchnik had allegedly consumed a bottle of vodka.
When the woman warned Maluchnik he was driving the wrong way on the Route 219 off ramp near state Route 601, he ignored her. Maluchnik continued driving south in the northbound lane when the woman spotted an oncoming car. She jumped out of the truck fearing a head-on crash, the affidavit said.
State police stopped Maluchnik’s truck and found a bottle of Svedka blue raspberry vodka in the center console cup holder. A police officer found the woman walking along the roadway.
Maluchnik was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for a blood draw.
Maluchnik was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $20,000 bond.
