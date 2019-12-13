BUNGARD[mdash] Janice B., Janice B. Bungard, 73, of Johnstown, passed on December 12, 2019 at the In Touch Hospice House in Somerset. Born May 18, 1946 in Berlin, she was a daughter of the late Maynard and Marie (Ferrell) Bender. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lonnie Bungard; so…