A man in his late 20's was pronounced dead Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash involving a coal truck on Route 219 in Summerhill Borough, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.
The accident took place shortly before 10 a.m. when a van traveling in the southbound lane appeared to swerve to avoid a tri axle truck in front of it.
The coroner said the operator of the van lost control of the vehicle and went sideways into the coal truck, which was also traveling in the southbound lane.
"The road conditions were a factor," Lees said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he died in the operating room at 1:23 p.m.
The victim's name is being withheld at this time pending notification of his family.
More details will be made available Saturday, said Lees, whose office will conduct an autopsy on the victim.
Croyle Township Police along with the Cambria County Coroner's Office is investigating the accident.
The wreck was one of several accidents that happened in the region when freezing rain created icy road conditions. Cambria County's emergency services reported a high volume of calls as of 11 a.m.
