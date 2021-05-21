A three-vehicle crash in Cherryhill Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Green Township man, the Indiana County coroner’s office and state police said.
Bernard Greene Jr., 59, died in the crash.
Greene was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Route 286 Highway East at 2:29 p.m. when he swerved to avoid a disabled box truck and crossed the center line into the path of a 2013 Dodge Ram, striking it almost head-on.
Greene, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken by Citizens Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
A 2010 Dodge Avenger also was involved. Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.
