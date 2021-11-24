JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland Township man died Tuesday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Daniel Radack, 60, died at 3:27 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit, Lees said.
An autopsy showed that Radack died from multiple blunt force trauma, Lees said.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Theatre Drive.
Radack was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon and collided with a 2021 Kia Telluride SUV which had crossed the center line, police Detective Rick Pollino said.
The driver of the SUV also was taken to the hospital. The driver's name was not released. The investigation in continuing.
