A crash Friday between a motorcycle and a deer claimed an Indiana County man, investigators said Sunday.
John Hoover, 71, of Commodore, was traveling on Route 240 in Green Township when he struck the animal, resulting in a crash that caused blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
The crash occurred late Friday night on the highway, he said.
Hoover was transported by ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries soon after, Overman said.
He has ruled the death accidental.
Barrett Funeral Home in Northern Cambria is handling the man’s funeral arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.